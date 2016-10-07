BRIEF- Cocokara Fine completes share repurchase through ToSTNeT-3
* Says it completes repurchase of 513,900 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3
Oct 7 Nikkei:
* House Foods group's operating profit apparently climbed 24 pct for the April-September half - Nikkei
* House Foods Group Inc's likely logged around 5 billion yen ($48.3 million) in profit for the April-September half - Nikkei
* House Foods Group Inc's sales apparently climbed 25 pct to around 140 billion yen for the April-September half - Nikkei
* For the full year, House Foods Group's operating profit is now seen rising 4 pct to 11 bln yen or so - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2dyEGCu)
HONG KONG, May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd said on Friday controling shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would sell HK$3.8 billion ($488.3 million) worth of health food and nutritional products businesses to the company, further developing it into Alibaba's healthcare flagship platform.