Oct 7 Frontier Communications:

* Frontier communications statement regarding FCC fact sheet on business data services

* Continues to oppose rate changes mandated for all carriers

* Projects that reductions, if implemented on July 1, 2017, would have revenue impact of about $10 million in 2017

* "we intend to mitigate potential effect of all rate reductions with incremental reductions in our expenses"

* Projects that reductions, if implemented on July 1, 2017 would have a revenue impact of approximately $20 million in 2018 and 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: