Oct 7 Mylan Nv
* Terms of settlement do not provide for any finding of
wrongdoing on part of mylan inc. Or any of its affiliated
entities or personnel
* Mylan will include a pre-tax charge of approximately $465
million in quarter ended sept. 30, 2016 as a result of this
settlement
* Mylan is unable to predict with reasonable certainty
ultimate outcome of certain significant items without
unreasonable effort
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.95, revenue view $11.19
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In connection with settlement, co expects to enter
corporate integrity deal with office of inspector general of
department of health, human services
* Mylan will continue to work with government to finalize
settlement
* Terms provide for resolution of all potential rebate
liability claims as to whether epipen should be subject to
higher rebate formula
* Mylan nv says updates full year 2016 earnings guidance
* Mylan remains committed to its target of at least $6.00 in
adjusted eps in 2018.
* Mylan is not providing forward looking guidance for full
year 2016 u.s. Gaap eps guidance
* Majority of change in 2016 adjusted eps guidance due to
changes in epipen auto-injector access programs,upcoming launch
of generic to epipen auto-injector
* Says Expects Full Year 2016 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per
Ordinary Share ("Eps") To Be Between $4.70-$4.90
