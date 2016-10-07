BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Oct 7 Barclays Bank Plc
* SEBI regulations and circulars include requirements that cannot be complied with in context of etns
* Currently considering steps to comply with SEBI decision by December 31, 2020 and will make a further announcement in due course
* Barclays announces impact of Indian regulations on iPath MSCI India Index ETN
* IPath MSCI India Index ETN to be subject to regulations issued by SEBI on offshore derivative instruments linked to Indian equity securities
* SEBI has advised Barclays not to issue additional ETN and that positions being held in etn may only continue until December 31, 2020
* Steps being considered by Co may result in ETNs ceasing to be listed and publicly traded Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 27.7 pct