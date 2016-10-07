Oct 7 Mosaic Co

* Orderr to stop certain activities that mosaic fertilizer was allegedly conducting at its four corners mine in bradley, florida

* Co's mechanic was not using fall protection gear and was in danger of falling approximately 12 feet to ground

* On october 4, unit was issued an imminent danger order by u.s. Department of labor, mine safety and health administration

* Mechanic was removed from top of pit car; no one was injured as a result of incident