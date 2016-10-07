Oct 7 Genmab

* u.s. Fda grants priority review for daratumumab in relapsed multiple myeloma

* Sbla was submitted by genmab's licensing partner, janssen biotech, inc. In august 2016

* Pdufa date set at june 17, 2017

* Fda has assigned pdufa target date of february 17, 2017 to take a decision on daratumumab

* Sbla submission also included data from phase i study of daratumumab in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone

