Oct 7 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):

* Acadia proposing to divest 22 hospitals, has proposed either Advent or BC Partners as the upfront buyer in priory group deal

* Acadia had earlier offered to divest the 19 facilities to secure consent for Priory Group deal

* Currently believes that the proposed undertakings will resolve the slcs identified in a clear-cut manner

* Proposes to accept the proposed undertakings in lieu of a reference of the merger for a phase 2 investigation