BRIEF-India's MIRC Electronics March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees
Oct 26 Dabur India Ltd :
* Sept quarter consol net profit 3.57 billion rupees
* Consol Sept quarter total income from operations 19.82 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 3.63 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 3.40 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 19.59 billion rupees
* Declared interim dividend of 1.25 rupees per share
* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed as consol profit from a company press release on the NSE
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus 105.4 million rupees year ago