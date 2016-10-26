BRIEF-India's MIRC Electronics March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees
Oct 26 Munjal Showa Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 180.1 million rupees versus profit 150.6 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter net sales 3.89 billion rupees versus 3.69 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2eKFVev Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus 105.4 million rupees year ago