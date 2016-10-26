Oct 26 JSW Energy Ltd

* Sept quarter consol net profit 2.17 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol net sales 20.08 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol profit was 3.25 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 5.34 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 24.63 billion rupees

* Says in recent months, industry activity has been weak and IIP growth has been in the negative territory

* Says enabling works on kutehr project suspended till financial closure for project is achieved

* Delays and lack of progress on conclusion of recent power off take bids are expected to impact generation volumes for year

* Says inflation remains benign and consumption demand is expected to pick up

* Says costs incurrred on Kutehr project up to Sept 30 was 2.72 billion rupees

* With recent uptick in international coal prices and low merchant prices and low plant utilization, margins expected to remain under pressure Source text: bit.ly/2eudoLI Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)