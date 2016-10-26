Oct 26 Cummins India Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 1.97 billion rupees

* Sept quarter total income from operations 13.60 billion rupees

* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.98 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 12.93 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2dJxFZH Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)