BRIEF-India's MIRC Electronics March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees
Oct 26 Hindustan Unilever Ltd :
* Sept quarter net profit 10.96 billion rupees
* Sept quarter total income from operations 84.80 billion rupees
* Says declared interim dividend of INR 7 per share
* Net profit in sept quarter last year was 9.82 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 83.49 billion rupees
* Says domestic consumer business grew at 2 percent during quarter
* With a good monsoon, expect gradual improvement in market demand and remain positive on mid-long term outlook for the industry
* Pepsodent started recovering post relaunch Source text: bit.ly/2eKUf6X Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus 105.4 million rupees year ago