Oct 26 Supreme Petrochem Ltd :

* Sept quarter net profit 286.3 million rupees versus loss of 249.5 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter total income from operations 6.81 billion rupees versus 7.22 billion rupees year ago

* Says recommends interim dividend of 1 rupee per share