BRIEF-India's MIRC Electronics March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees
Oct 26 Supreme Petrochem Ltd :
* Sept quarter net profit 286.3 million rupees versus loss of 249.5 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter total income from operations 6.81 billion rupees versus 7.22 billion rupees year ago
* Says recommends interim dividend of 1 rupee per share Source text: bit.ly/2eKWzL5 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus 105.4 million rupees year ago