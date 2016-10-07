BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
Oct 7 Wells Fargo & Co :
* Wells Fargo media statement regarding city of seattle municipal light and power revenue bonds facility
* Says "will continue to serve local customers "
* Disappointed that city of Seattle has decided to cancel our investment in its municipal light and power revenue bonds facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance