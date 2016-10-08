Oct 7 (Reuters) -

* Moody's assigns AA1 to San Francisco, CA's GO bonds, SER. 2016F

* Moody's on San Francisco - Rating reflects strength of city and county's tax base, which remains strong and stable.

* Moody's on San Francisco - The city's financial position, which should remain stable given the financial policies implemented by city management.

* Moody's on San Francisco - The outlook recognizes the city's large and diverse tax base, which is fundamentally sound.

Source : (bit.ly/2dLEVZd)