Short dated Greek bond yields spike after debt relief delay
LONDON, May 23 Greece's short-dated government bond yields spiked in early trade on Tuesday after its chief creditors failed to agree a debt relief deal at an overnight meeting.
Oct 7 (Reuters) -
* Moody's assigns AA1 to San Francisco, CA's GO bonds, SER. 2016F
* Moody's on San Francisco - Rating reflects strength of city and county's tax base, which remains strong and stable.
* Moody's on San Francisco - The city's financial position, which should remain stable given the financial policies implemented by city management.
* Moody's on San Francisco - The outlook recognizes the city's large and diverse tax base, which is fundamentally sound.
Source : (bit.ly/2dLEVZd)
(Adds details, updates prices) By Rushil Dutta May 23 Asian currencies were subdued on Tuesday, with a suicide attack in Manchester dampening a mild resurgence in risk appetite, just as investors had begun looking past the political crisis still simmering in Washington. Meanwhile, the euro floated near a six-month high after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the currency was too week, whereas the pound sagged on news of a blast at a concert in Britain's Manchester whi