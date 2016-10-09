BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 9 Calpine Corp
* Calpine to acquire Noble Americas Energy Solutions, significantly enhancing retail energy platform
* agreement to purchase Noble Americas Energy Solutions for purchase price of $800 million plus $100 million of net working capital at closing
* Says transaction is highly cash flow and credit accretive
* Says expects to fund acquisition with a combination of cash on hand and temporary bridge loan financing of up to $550 million
* Says intends to repay bridge facility during 2017 with proceeds from announced asset sales as well as cash from operations
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures