UPDATE 10-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds celebrations, congratulations from Kuwait's emir)
Oct 10 Manila Broadcasting Co :
* Executed an agreement with elizalde hotels and resorts inc
* Manila broadcasting co -executed an agreement with elizalde hotels and resorts inc. For the purchase of 200,000 common shares
* Manila broadcasting co -the total purchase price is 200 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds celebrations, congratulations from Kuwait's emir)
CANNES, France, May 20 Remember the days when AIDS was considered by some to be a "gay plague" and the word "condom" was taboo in polite company?