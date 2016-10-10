UPDATE 6-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
Oct 10 Genmab A/S :
* U.S. FDA grants priority review for daratumumab in relapsed multiple myeloma
* The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of Feb. 17 to take a decision on daratumumab in this indication
* The PDUFA date for the combination of daratumumab with pomalidomide/dexamethasone is June 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
RIYADH, May 20 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.