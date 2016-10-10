Oct 10 Genmab A/S :

* U.S. FDA grants priority review for daratumumab in relapsed multiple myeloma

* The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of Feb. 17 to take a decision on daratumumab in this indication

* The PDUFA date for the combination of daratumumab with pomalidomide/dexamethasone is June 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon:

