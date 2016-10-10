Oct 10 Fingerprint Cards AB

* Says Johan Carlstrom leaves his employment at Fingerprint Cards AB

* Says going forward, he will focus on his role as an entrepreneur and major shareholder in Fingerprint Cards

* Johan Carlstrom's severance pay amounts to SEK 10.86 million, which he receives when the employment is terminated, on October 15, 2016

* Says the search for a new business developer will begin shortly.