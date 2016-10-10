Oct 10 Masmovil Ibercom SA :

* Says it has reached an agreement with Orange Espagne SA for national roaming, site sharing and FTTH (Fiber to the home)

* Terms of the deal, which are confidential, should allow Masmovil to achieve 100 percent of cost savings related to the acquisition of Yoigo (60 million euros; $67.21 million) Source text: bit.ly/2dMZMJJ

