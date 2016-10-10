Oct 10 Innofactor Oyj :
* Has reached agreement on acquiring Lumagate group, Nordic IT service providers focused on
cloud-based solutions in Microsoft ecosystem
* Purchase price will be determined by Lumagate's EBITDA in 2016, 2017 and 2018
* Purchase price (enterprise value) is at minimum about 4.7 million euros ($5.26
million)(about 45 million Swedish crowns) and at maximum 10.5 million euros (about 100 million
crowns)
* Sellers will be paid in cash about 4.7 million euros in Swedish crowns upon closing what
is planned to be financed with new bank loan
* Rest of purchase price is intended to be paid primarily in Innofactor shares during 2018
and 2019
* Receives option to acquire Ironstone, co providing hosting services for Azure in Sweden
and Denmark that do not compete with Lumagate
