Oct 10 Bollore :

* Strengthens its stake in vivendi

* Has completed several operations that contribute to a further increase in its shareholding and voting rights in Vivendi

* Crossed threshold of 20 pct of share capital and voting rights in Vivendi

* Taking into account double voting rights attached to shares that group should acquire by April 20, it would hold c. 29 pct of voting rights in Vivendi