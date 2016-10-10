Oct 10 Ecsponent Ltd :
* Group rationalisation and proposed rights offer
* Entered into negotiations with various parties to
rationalise co's operations and investments, aimed at focussing
operations on its core business going forward
* Co is involved in negotiations regarding an acquisition
and certain disposals
* Intends to raise a maximum of 50 mln rand by way of a
partially underwritten renounceable rights offer of 333 million
new Ecsponent ordinary shares
* Offer at a subscription price of 15 cents per rights offer
share
* Subscription price of 15 cents per share represents a
discount of 11.8 pct to prevailing share price of Ecsponent as
at date of this announcement
* Entered into deal with Mason Alexander, which currently
holds 34.9 pct of co's stake, to underwrite rights offer up to a
maximum amount of 20 mln rand
