Oct 10 Karolinska Development AB :

* Portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics updates clinical data from phase IB trial of APR-246 in ovarian cancer.

* APR-246 can be combined with standard chemotherapy at relevant doses

* Median progression-free survival for 22 evaluable patients, as measured by recist or gcig, was 316 days (95 pct CI, 280-414 days) Source text for Eikon:

