Oct 10 SolGold Plc :
* Investment proposal from BHP Billiton
* An offer by BHP to acquire a 10 pct interest in SolGold
for $30 mln which implies a share issue price for SolGold of
approximately $0.22
* Received an investment and earn-in proposal from BHP
Billiton (bhp) on Oct.8 2016
* A right for BHP to appoint a director to board of SolGold
* Offer by BHP to earn-in to Cascabel project, by spending
$275 mln to acquire 70 pct of ENSA out of SolGold's 85 pct
interest in Exploraciones Novomining S.A (ENSA)
* BHP proposal is highly conditional, non-binding and
subject to due diligence
* BHP proposal implies an attributable price paid to SolGold
and in respect of Cascabel project that is at a significant
discount to current trading price of SolGold and $33 mln
financing with Maxit and Newcrest
* Unanimously recommend that shareholders approve all of
resolutions to be put to shareholders at general meeting to be
held on Oct.13 2016 in absence of a superior proposal
