Oct 10 Biomaxima SA :

* Gets a 2.3 million zloty ($602,200) subsidy for its research and development centre

* The total cost of investment is 3.8 million zlotys, and the company plans to have it completed by the end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8193 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)