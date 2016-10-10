UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Oct 10 Npc Resources Bhd
* September FFB production 9,938.59 metric tonnes; september crude palm oil production 7,868.81 metric tonnes
* September palm kernel production 2,159.75 metric tonnes Source text (bit.ly/2dZI8WC) Further company coverage:
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)