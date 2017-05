Oct 10 Nordic Nanovector ASA :

* Says has entered into cooperation with Legochem Biosciences, South Korea-based biopharmaceutical company, to develop novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting leukaemias

* Says collaboration supports co's strategy to expand its pipeline of targeted therapies to include CD37-targeting antibody products conjugated to anti-cancer compounds that are not radionuclides