* Exelixis announces positive results from phase 2 cabosun trial of cabozantinib versus sunitinib in previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma presented at esmo 2016

* Abozantinib met primary endpoint of improving progression-free survival as compared to sunitinib

* Based on these results, exelixis plans to submit a supplemental new drug application (snda) for cabozantinib