Oct 10 Hindustan Zinc Ltd :

* Says qtrly mined metal production up 51 percent q-o-q and silver production up 21 percent q-o-q

* H2 production expected to be significantly higher than H1 as per mine plan

* For FY period, guidance is reiterated for mined metal production to be higher than FY 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2d1UfBq Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)