UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Oct 10 Philweb Corp
* announcement refers to request for clarification to the twitter post of Doris Dumlao-Abadilla last 7 october
* Gregorio Araneta Inc confirmed receiving said letter dated 7 Oct 2016 from market and securities regulation department of sec
* SPA between RVO group of companies and GAI will push through and GAI will comply expeditiously with the mandatory tender offer Source text (bit.ly/2dEMO4B) Further company coverage:
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)