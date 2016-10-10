Oct 10 Philweb Corp

* announcement refers to request for clarification to the twitter post of Doris Dumlao-Abadilla last 7 october

* Gregorio Araneta Inc confirmed receiving said letter dated 7 Oct 2016 from market and securities regulation department of sec

* SPA between RVO group of companies and GAI will push through and GAI will comply expeditiously with the mandatory tender offer Source text (bit.ly/2dEMO4B) Further company coverage: