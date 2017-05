Oct 10 Anima Holding SpA :

* Recorded in September negative net inflows for around 130 million euros ($145.61 million)

* "September was affected, besides the usual low seasonality factor, by a weak moment for the demand of financial products from retail customers. The monthly figure also reflects the reimbursement of an institutional mandate for around 240 million euros" - CEO Marco Carreri Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)