UPDATE 6-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
Oct 10 Competition and Markets Authority
* Found that deal of Dover Corp to acquire Wayne Fueling Systems may lead to competition concerns in the supply of fuel dispensers in the UK
* Merger will be referred for in-depth phase 2 investigation by independent group of CMA panel members unless Dover and Wayne offer undertakings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
RIYADH, May 20 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.