Oct 10 TISCO Financial Group Pcl

* qtrly net profit 1.25 billion baht versus 809.8 million baht

* Qtrly net interest income 2.77 billion baht versus 2.62 billion baht

* in the third quarter of 2016, the NPL ratio remained stable at 3.04% (qoq).

* at the end of september 2016 tier-i and tier-ii capital adequacy ratio stood at 15.22% and 4.65% respectively Source text (bit.ly/2dFgNsZ)(bit.ly/2dFh6nW) Further company coverage: