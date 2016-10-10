UPDATE 6-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
Oct 10 First Data Corp
* First Data Corp - received affirmative responses from a group of new and existing lenders
* First Data Corp- transaction announced today allows first data to refinance its existing term loans that are due in March 2021
* First Data Corp - received responses from lenders who have agreed to provide approximately $4.3 billion and eur0.2 billion of term loans due March 2021
* First Data Corp - transaction will result in annualized cash interest savings of approximately $45 million
* First Data Corp - lenders have agreed to provide term loans due march 2021 at an interest rate of LIBOR plus 300 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
RIYADH, May 20 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.