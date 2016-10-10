Oct 10 Rathi Steel and Power Ltd

* Rathi Steel and Power Ltd says on October 10, an unfortunate incident has happened at the company's plant at Ghaziabad, U P.

* Rathi Steel and Power Ltd says there have been no casualties except minor injuries

* Rathi Steel and Power Ltd says incident will result in disruption of plant operations

* Rathi Steel and Power Ltd says extent of damage to fixed assets and the time and cost required to normalize the situation is being ascertained