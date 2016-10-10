US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Oct 10 Rathi Steel and Power Ltd
* Rathi Steel and Power Ltd says on October 10, an unfortunate incident has happened at the company's plant at Ghaziabad, U P.
* Rathi Steel and Power Ltd says there have been no casualties except minor injuries
* Rathi Steel and Power Ltd says incident will result in disruption of plant operations
* Rathi Steel and Power Ltd says extent of damage to fixed assets and the time and cost required to normalize the situation is being ascertained Source text - (bit.ly/2dZT32G) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)