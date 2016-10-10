Oct 10 IAC/Interactivecorp :

* Iac/InteractiveCorp - homeadvisor has agreed to acquire a controlling interest in Myhammer Holding AG

* IAC/InteractiveCorp - stake will be acquired from holtzbrinck digital gmbh in a private transaction

* Deal for eur 5.14 per share

* IAC/InteractiveCorp - homeadvisor will also acquire outstanding loans owed by Myhammer companies to Holtzbrinck digital

* IAC/InteractiveCorp - under transaction, homeadvisor will acquire Holzbrinck Digital's about 70 percent stake in Myhammer Holding AG

* IAC/InteractiveCorp - terms of loan transaction were not disclosed.

