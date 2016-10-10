BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 10 Sunac China Holdings Ltd
* In September, group achieved a subscription value of RMB15.62 billion and contracted sales value amounted to RMB13.53 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing