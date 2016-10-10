Oct 10 Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd

* company entered into a comprehensive strategic partnership with Amblin Partners, Llc

* company and Amblin Partners will co-produce and finance films for global and chinese audiences

* co and Amblin Partners will collaborate on marketing, distribution and merchandising of Amblin Partners' films in china

* co will acquire minority equity stake in Amblin Partners; co will nominate a representative to join Amblin Partners' board