Oct 10 Nova Lifestyle Inc :

* Nova Lifestyle Inc - announced Ya Ming "Jeffrey" Wong has resigned as chief executive officer in order to pursue other opportunities

* Nova Lifestyle Inc- board of directors has appointed company chairperson and president Tawny Lam to serve as interim CEO

* Nova Lifestyle Inc- was not due to any disagreements with company or board of directors and was a voluntary decision