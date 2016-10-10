Oct 10 Trimble Navigation Ltd :

* Trimble sells its unmanned aircraft system business to Delair-Tech

* Trimble Navigation Ltd - financial terms were not disclosed.

* Trimble Navigation Ltd- divestiture will not have a material impact on either overall or segment financial results

* Trimble Navigation Ltd - divestiture will not have a material impact on either overall or segment financial results.

* Trimble Navigation Ltd - trimble has entered into strategic alliances with Delair-Tech and Microdrones of Siegen, Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: