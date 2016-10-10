Oct 10 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc :
* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - company's Jesup, GA.
Facility continued to operate safely throughout hurricane
matthew
* Rayonier Advanced Materials - company does not anticipate
storm to have an impact on its financial outlook and expects
limited customer disruption
* Rayonier Advanced Materials - on Sunday, co operations
management confirmed facility was not affected by hurricane
matthew except some minor issues
* Rayonier -Fernandina beach facility was in process of
completing scheduled maintenance outage ahead of plan, was
safely evacuated on Oct 6
