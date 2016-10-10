Oct 10 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc :

* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - company's Jesup, GA. Facility continued to operate safely throughout hurricane matthew

* Rayonier Advanced Materials - company does not anticipate storm to have an impact on its financial outlook and expects limited customer disruption

* Rayonier Advanced Materials - on Sunday, co operations management confirmed facility was not affected by hurricane matthew except some minor issues

* Rayonier -Fernandina beach facility was in process of completing scheduled maintenance outage ahead of plan, was safely evacuated on Oct 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: