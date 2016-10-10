Oct 10 Sodexo :

* Scores two key business wins in energy sector

* Has expanded two significant contracts with oil & gas clients Seadrill and Shell

* Seadrill contract spans 5 years with a total value of 200 million euros ($224.02 million)

* Shell contract represents 135 million euros in annual revenue