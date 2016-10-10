Bronski Beat and baggy jeans, AIDS movie takes Cannes back to the 80s
CANNES, France, May 20 Remember the days when AIDS was considered by some to be a "gay plague" and the word "condom" was taboo in polite company?
Oct 10 Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* JV agreement has been signed with GSF Software Labs LLC and establishment procedures are underway
* The company is planned to be established in India's state of Maharashtra with the title of Logo Business Technology Private Limited
* Logo and GSF Software Labs LLC will have respective stakes of 66.6 percent and 33.4 percent in the new JV
* Through the new JV, logo is aiming to transfer its SME know-how into India
* It was announced on May 30th, 2016 that a non-binding agreement had been signed between company and GSF Software Labs LLC to establish a joint venture (JV) to operate in India
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CANNES, France, May 20 Remember the days when AIDS was considered by some to be a "gay plague" and the word "condom" was taboo in polite company?
RIYADH, May 20 The world's largest private equity fund, backed by Japan's Softbank Group and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund, said on Saturday it had raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics.