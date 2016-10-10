Oct 10 Faze Three Ltd

* Faze Three Ltd says co and majority of bond holders have arrived at settlement and agreed to file consent terms with Bombay High Court

* Faze Three Ltd says as per terms of settlement, co has to redeem FCCBs for maximum amount of $6.25 million on or before March 31, 2017

* Faze Three Ltd says payout is to be done in two tranches viz USD 2.25 million by Oct 2016