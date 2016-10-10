UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Oct 10 Vilkyskiu Pienine AB :
* Consolidated sales of company for September 2016 amounted to 9.5 million euros ($10.64 million) - 55 pct increase comparing to September 2015
* Sales of company for period January-September 2016 amounted to 64.5 million euros - 7 pct increase comparing to same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)