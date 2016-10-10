Oct 10 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS :

* Global Tower IPO price to be between 3.82 lira-4.46 lira ($1.25- $1.46) per share

* The offering is expected to be for 25 percent of the paid-in capital of Global Tower (including the over-allotment option) via sale by Turktell

