Oct 10 United Security Bancshares Inc :

* United Security Bancshares, Inc. announces name change

* United Security Bancshares Inc says it will change its corporate name to First US Bancshares, Inc., effective October 11, 2016

* United Security Bancshares Inc - Name change is part of an overall rebranding effort for company and its banking subsidiary, First US Bank