* Duke Energy - roughly 1.2 mln customers were affected by Hurricane Matthew; in past 48 hours, Duke Energy has restored about 825,000 outages

* There are around 430,000 outages remaining, with 308,000 in North Carolina and 122,000 in South Carolina

* Flooding is beginning to subside near retired Weatherspoon plant in Lumberton, N.C

* Neuse river near H.F. Lee plant in Goldsboro, N.C., continues to rise,may flow into plant's cooling pond later on Monday

* Weatherspoon plant ash basin and active ash basin at H.F. Lee plant are not affected

