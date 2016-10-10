Oct 10 Georgia Power:
* Georgia Power to restore power to more than 90 percent of
customers affected by Hurricane Matthew by Wednesday night
* Damage, power outages due to Hurricane Matthew
concentrated in Coastal Georgia, Chatham, Glynn, Effingham,
Bulloch, Liberty Counties
* Estimates include over 500 distribution poles
broken/damaged, about 38 miles of wire needing replacement,
electrical equipment damage due to fallen trees
* Estimates thousands of customers in some of hardest hits
areas of coast may not be able to reconnect to service due to
extensive damage
